 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virtual All Veteran Job Fair to be held Thursday

  • 0
now hiring
By Julia Leon

(KVOA) - Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a virtual job fair for veterans.

The All Veterans Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Employers will be hiring for a variety of jobs from construction to medical to administrative.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs.

To register for the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair, visit  jobs.dav.org.

Tags

Recommended for you