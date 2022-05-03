Virtual All Veteran Job Fair to be held Thursday

(KVOA) - Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a virtual job fair for veterans.
The All Veterans Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST on Thursday.
The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Employers will be hiring for a variety of jobs from construction to medical to administrative.
This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs.
To register for the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair, visit jobs.dav.org.