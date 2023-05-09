Veterinarians in Arizona now able to use telemedicine

TUCSON (KVOA) — Governor Katie Hobbs signed a bill into a law that allows veterinarians to use technology to deliver virtual care to pets.
There is currently a vet shortage in Arizona, meaning safe, effective, and timely care is limited. Some pet hospitals have a wait time of six weeks before available appointments.
“Today is a landmark day for Arizona’s most vulnerable pets and the owners who love them,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, AHS President and CEO. “Last year alone, we saw a 13 percent increase in the number of animals that were surrendered to our shelter by their owners for medical reasons. Today, if you call our hospitals, the first available appointment is six weeks out. This new legislation helps to keep pets in loving homes and alleviate undue suffering.”
This bill will build on Senate Bill 1271 that was signed into law and funded in 2022 that specifically addresses the state's vets shortage.
The Arizona Veterinary Loan Assistance Program provides student loan reimbursement of up to $100,000 to veterinarians who graduate and choose to work in Arizona for at least four years, with at least two of those years spent at a municipal, county, or nonprofit shelter or in an agricultural practice that the USDA designated as having a shortage.