Ventana Fire Update

Tucson (KVOA) - Officials from the Coronado National Forest are asking visitors not use Pima Canyon trail, Pontatoc trail, Pontatoc Ridge trail, Finger Rock trail or Ventana trail.
Starr Farrel who is with the public affairs office said the reason," Because our firefighters are working in that area."
She added "It's for the public, and it's for our firefighters. Because safety is our number one priority. So everything we do we are looking at those safety factors."
Chris Loxterman has been a firefighter for over 20 years. He's currently the District Fire Management Officer for the Catalina Ranger district.
"After the great work the aviation in concert with what the ground crews were able to accomplish we feel pretty good currently about the situation on the fire as far as values at risk."
Tom Marrendt can appreciate that. He hikes Sabino Canyon three to four times a week. He also lives in the area.
"It does have concern about the spread because it's that time of year when it's hot and humid right now there is no rain in sight I don't think for the next week or two that part worries me."
However he believes people will be safe.
" The firefighters here in Arizona are incredibly experienced and they know what they are doing... Hopefully they will keep it away from any of the hiking lines etc."
Coronado National Forest says it has burned 133 acres and it is 50% contained.
Pima County Sheriff's Department area closures will be lifting at 8:00 p.m.
Ventana Fire 6/21/2023 4:37 PM133 acresAn infrared flight performed this morning show the actual size to be 133 acresIncrease in containment: 50%Pima County Sheriff's Department area closures lifting at 8:00 PM.Thank you PCSO for your support!— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) June 21, 2023