Vehicles seen near fatal crash scene on Tucson’s west side sought

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim in a fatal crash on Tucson’s west side last month has been identified as a 61-year-old man.
On Aug. 26, officers responded to a parking lot near Silverbell and Grant roads in reference to an unresponsive man.
Police say Quedith Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene. They say his injuries were consistent with being involved in a car crash.
On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection to the crash.
Later on Tuesday, police said they contacted the person of interest. In an update, police released two photos of vehicles seen leaving the scene area after the crash.
The vehicles are described as a silver Honda Odyssey minivan and a black Lincoln SUV. Police say they would like to talk with the occupants of the vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department traffic detectives at 520-837-7245 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.