...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Vehicles seen near fatal crash scene on Tucson’s west side sought

The vehicles are described as a silver Honda Odyssey minivan and a black Lincoln SUV. Police say they would like to talk with the occupants of the vehicles.

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — The victim in a fatal crash on Tucson’s west side last month has been identified as a 61-year-old man.

On Aug. 26, officers responded to a parking lot near Silverbell and Grant roads in reference to an unresponsive man.

Police say Quedith Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene. They say his injuries were consistent with being involved in a car crash.

On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection to the crash.

Later on Tuesday, police said they contacted the person of interest. In an update, police released two photos of vehicles seen leaving the scene area after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department traffic detectives at 520-837-7245 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

