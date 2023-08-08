 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience comes to Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Van Gogh

TUCSON (KVOA) — Van Gogh: The immersive Experience comes to Tucson this weekend!

The Immersive Experience is a 360 ° digital art exhibition in Tucson.

The exhibition will be until the end of September at The Oro Valley Marketplace at 11955 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, Arizona 85737.

Tickets for Standard Admission are:

Adults (13+) for $34.90 per person

Children (4-12) for $20.90 per person

Senior (65+) or Students (13-26) or Military for $29.90 per person

Tickets for VIP are:

VIP Adult (13+) for $54.90 per person

VIP Child (4-12) for $40.90 per person

For more information and for tickets, visit their website here.

Tags

Recommended for you