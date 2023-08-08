TUCSON (KVOA) — Van Gogh: The immersive Experience comes to Tucson this weekend!
The Immersive Experience is a 360 ° digital art exhibition in Tucson.
The exhibition will be until the end of September at The Oro Valley Marketplace at 11955 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, Arizona 85737.
Tickets for Standard Admission are:
Adults (13+) for $34.90 per person
Children (4-12) for $20.90 per person
Senior (65+) or Students (13-26) or Military for $29.90 per person
Tickets for VIP are:
VIP Adult (13+) for $54.90 per person
VIP Child (4-12) for $40.90 per person
For more information and for tickets, visit their website here.