Vail Water Company releases statement regarding water outage

TUCSON (KVOA) — Vail Water Company released a statement regarding the water outage that affected residents on September 14.
"To Whom it may concern.
At approximately 3:30 pm last Thursday (9/14/2023) on Calle Rinconado and Greystokes Drive there was a 10” line break due to a shear crack at the bottom of the water main that was approximately 6 feet long. We replaced 12 feet of that water main and restored service at 2:00 am Friday morning (9/15/2023). We have been monitoring chlorine residuals in the affected area all weekend and the residuals have shown no material variation from our regular samples of human waste or any other bacteria in the water. The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure recommended by the Arizona
Department of Environmental Quality for everyone’s safety due to the outage.
Bacteriological samples were pulled this morning. We should have this matter resolved tomorrow (9/19/2023) once we receive the sample results."