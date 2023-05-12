Vail School District to unveil tiny home for teacher

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - A teacher is about to receive a new home thanks to the Vail School District.
In 2018, The Vail Unified School District (VUSD) purchased 14 acres of land in the heart of Vail. Its purpose, to build tiny homes for teachers and staff in the district that give them the opportunity to gain a sense of belonging in the community they serve.
The homes are built by students through the Building Trades Program at Cienega High School run by instructor Michael Keck.
The unveiling will take place Thursday, May 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Vail Chamber of Commerce at 13105 E. Colossal Cave road. Vail, Ariz 85611.