Vail residents will vote to decide if Vail becomes town

TUCSON (KVOA) — Vail residents will be voting to decide if Vail will become an incorporated town.
The group, Incorporate Vail Arizona, says the Pima County Recorders Office has validated enough signatures to make it on the November ballot.
The group began collecting signatures in July 2022, hoping to get the proposal on November's ballot.
Incorporate Vail Arizona needed to file a minimum of 1,500 valid signatures to appear on the next election.
Nearly 21,000 residents live within the proposed boundaries of the new town.
It's one of the fastest growing areas in Pima County.
It would be the sixth incorporated city or town.
IVA president, David Hook commented, “Vail is a unique and special community. We are pleased that as residents of Vail , we will have the opportunity to vote on incorporation and to create our own future and destiny.”
IVA Vice President, MaRico Tippett, noted that “the ability of our volunteers to collect enough valid petition signatures in less than a month is an indication of the strong support for incorporation with the Vail community. Now IVA efforts will shift its focus on winning voter approval for incorporation.”