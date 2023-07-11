Vail one step closer to becoming a town

TUCSON (KVOA) — Residents in Vail are one step closer to becoming a town.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors met to discuss several key issues, including a petition to incorporate Vail.
The town is currently in the early stages of the incorporation process. The board voted 4-0 to approve a blank petition that will be circulated throughout the community to collect signatures in support of the incorporation.
However, some residents of the rural community are unhappy about this development.
"Our property tax is going to go up, and they are going to have a sales tax, which we enjoy not having. You move out there to enjoy the rural lifestyle," said Vail Resident Diane Smith.
Now that the petition can circulate throughout the community, it needs to gather more than 1,500 signatures in order to be included on the ballot for November's election. The number of more than 1,500 signatures constitutes around 10% of Vail residents. One resident said he has been fighting for the incorporation.
"That gives us local control, local government, and local help. By incorporating, we bring our tax dollars back to us. We can direct them and get control over our destiny," said President of Vail Incorporate, David Hook.
It's now a race against time as the petition must be submitted by August 8th if residents want it to be included on the November election ballot. However, the board will ultimately make the decision on August 24th regarding its inclusion on the ballot.