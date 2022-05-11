US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the last-minute appeal of an Arizona prisoner to halt his execution less than one hour before he was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for the killing of a college student in 1978.

The decision clears the way for Arizona’s first execution in nearly eight years.

Clarence Dixon is scheduled to die at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

His lawyers asked the Supreme Court to postpone the execution, arguing Dixon isn’t mentally fit to be put to death.

A last-minute appeal Tuesday to the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco for a stay of execution was denied.

"The inquiry is whether the prisoner can rationally understand the reason for the death sentence," Judge Danielle Forest said. "He may think the death sentence is illegal for whatever reason but that doesn't mean he doesn't understand why it's happening or why it was imposed."

Dixon was sentenced to death in 2008 for the murdering Bowdoin in 1978 in her Tempe apartment. Dixon was convicted of raping, stabbing and strangling Deana.

Attorneys for the state say Dixon is mentally fit.

"His statement that if he did intentionally kill the victim, maybe would deserve the death penalty," Assistant Attorney General Jeff Sparks. "All of those statements show Dixon understands the connection between his crimes and the punishment that's going to be carried out."

The state argues the 66-year-old who is legally blind also understands that only some states in this country have the death penalty.

The fact that he wished he was in another state that doesn't have the death because he understands the fact that he wouldn't be executed for murder in a state that didn't have the death penalty," Sparks said. "He stated that he would bring the victim back if he was capable of it."

Dixon's lawyers say he has a history of paranoid schizophrenia.