Urgent warning for pet owners ahead of extreme heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - As temperatures start to rise, we - meaning humans - are not the only ones who need to be cautious of the heat.
The biggest thing to remember is that your pets can feel the heat, just like we do. If you think it's hot outside in these afternoons, just imagine wearing a fur coat!
News 4 Tucson spoke with the staff at Pima Animal Care Center. They shared a few reminders for pet owners as we enter this summer heat.
The first thing PACC shared is to think about where your pets are putting their paws. When you're walking on asphalt or roads, remember that those heat up very quickly. They said even a minute on a really hot surface can burn their paws. In order to prevent this, consider booties to keep their paws protected.
This brings us to our next tip. Walk your pets in the early morning or towards the evening to avoid those peak temperature hours.
We know your schedule may not allow for that, so if you do need to bring you pet outside during hot temperatures, make sure they have access to shade and cool water.
If your furry friend is left outside without those necessities, there's a high risk for heat exhaustion.
"When heat exhaustion has really advanced you start seeing things like the really heaving breathing, they often times lose coordination, they might start to fall over. If it's to that point, you're really in trouble and you need to head straight to a vet," said Kayleigh Murdock with PACC. "But if you're outside with your dog, and they're clearly slowing down, they're less active, they're panting really hard, that should be already a sign to you that alright I need to get this dog inside, get him some cool water, and let him cool down."
