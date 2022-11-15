UPDATE: Woman found safe and in good health

TUCSON (KVOA) — Lizette Martinez has been found and is safe.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen in the Picture Rocks area on Tuesday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Lizette Martinez was last seen in the 6400 block of North Featherstone Trail at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
At this time authorities do not know what she was wearing however, they say she should be wearing oversized black Nike men’s shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.