...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 114.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire should reach 100% containment tonight, officials say

Western Hemp fire

As of this afternoon, the Western Hemp Fire has burned 1100 acres of Fort Huachuca.

Right now, the fire remains at 30% containment. However, Fort Huachuca officials say that they believe the fire should be fully contained by tonight.

John Ives, the Garrison Commander at Fort Huachuca, says that things are looking up, as more efforts are being made towards full containment.

“You don’t see any new fires burning. So that means we have this thing completely stalled. Now it’s just a matter of finishing the containment.”

The number of fire fighters on the ground has dropped from 109 to 76 per improvements in containment.

The fire started Tuesday morning due to a spark that came from a lawn mower striking a rock.

The West Gate and Canelo roads are currently open with no restrictions.

They also believe that the electricity will fully be restored by tonight as well.

