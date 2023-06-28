UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire should reach 100% containment tonight, officials say

As of this afternoon, the Western Hemp Fire has burned 1100 acres of Fort Huachuca.
Right now, the fire remains at 30% containment. However, Fort Huachuca officials say that they believe the fire should be fully contained by tonight.
John Ives, the Garrison Commander at Fort Huachuca, says that things are looking up, as more efforts are being made towards full containment.
“You don’t see any new fires burning. So that means we have this thing completely stalled. Now it’s just a matter of finishing the containment.”
The number of fire fighters on the ground has dropped from 109 to 76 per improvements in containment.
The fire started Tuesday morning due to a spark that came from a lawn mower striking a rock.
The West Gate and Canelo roads are currently open with no restrictions.
They also believe that the electricity will fully be restored by tonight as well.