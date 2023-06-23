Update on Post Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Post Fire, southwest of Benson, is at 921 acres and is 75% contained.
There is a decrease in acreage due to better mapping.
Interior pockets continue to burn with smoke likely visible.
The fire is determined to be human-caused, mechanical use.
There are no road closures or evacuations at this time.
