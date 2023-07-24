Update on Bowl Creek Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Bowl Creek Fire is now 10% contained at 1,000 acres.
SET statuses have returned to READY.
Crews are making progress with containment line with the help of aircraft and dozer.
The fire is burning near SR 77/79, northwest of Oracle Junction.
There are currently no closures.
