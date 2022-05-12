University of Arizona to celebrate class of 2022 Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first in two years, graduates and their families will come together Friday to celebrate at Arizona Stadium.
The University of Arizona will host its 158th Commencement at 7:30 p.m.
UArizona President Robert C. Robbins will confer about 8,000 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degrees, according to the university.
In 2020, Commencement was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Class of 2020 had a delayed in-person celebration held on the Mall during Homecoming in November 2021.
The Spring 2021 Commencement was split into a series of smaller in-person events at the stadium and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.
Arizona Stadium's Gate 7 will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. All other gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
The 90-minute event will be streamed live on YouTube.
More information, visit the Commencement website.