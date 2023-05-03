University of Arizona screening senior thesis showcase this weekend at Fox Theater

TUCSON (kVOA) — The University of Arizona will be screening their I Dream in Widescreen senior thesis this weekend at the Fox Theater.
The collection of 13 thrilling short films made by senior University of Arizona film students will be premiering this Saturday at 7 p.m.
General admission cost five dollars.
Some films that will be premiering at the event will be deserted, by Ryan Ramsey, and Unconditional by Chloe Pesso, and Dear Ivy by ean-David Ta.
If you would like to purchase tickets, visit their website here.