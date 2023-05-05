University of Arizona release statement about quarterback charged with sexual assault

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona released a statement about the University of Arizona quarterback, Jayden De Laura, who pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in family court.
University of Arizona quarterback, Jayden De Laura, and Wiscon safety, Kamo'i Latu have settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who says the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii High School.
The civil complaint says Latu and De Laura pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in family court, and had to write letters of apology to the woman.
Neither of them received jail time.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
The University of Arizona released a statement saying:
“In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii. After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”