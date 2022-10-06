University of Arizona professor fatally shot on campus has been identified

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona has identified the professor who was shot and killed on campus on Wednesday.
Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue, officials say.
Meixner was identified as a professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students,” said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins.
The suspect, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, has been identified as a former student. He was arrested during a traffic-stop outside of Gila Bend Wednesday.
Resources for students and staff:
- Counseling & Psych Services, on-demand mental health support for students, caps.arizona.edu, 520-621-3334
- Employee Assistance Counseling, available 24/7 to all University of Arizona employees, their dependents and members of their households, 877-327-2362 (TTY: 800-697-0353)
- Life & Work Connections, resources, tools and education for faculty and staff, lifework.arizona.edu, 520-621-2493