United Way seeks nominations for Early Childhood Literacy Champions

TUCSON (KVOA) — United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona's Women United are seeking nominations for the seventh annual Early Childhood Literacy Champions.
The event recognizes two teachers from preschool to third-grade who has improved literacy in the community. Nominations are open until Oct. 9.
The winners will be honored at their 18th annual Business Breakfast on Feb. 16, 2023 and will receive a $250 cash prize.
“We are excited, once again, to have this opportunity to honor two outstanding educators in our community who have gone above and beyond to serve our children, their families, and therefore our community,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “I encourage folks to submit nominations for educators from their schools or districts for these awards and I want to especially thank our Women United team members who take on this task and the annual Business Breakfast every year, selflessly and generously. Their work in early education and literacy among our children, especially in vulnerable communities, is vital to ensuring that our communities thrive".
United Way’s Women United is a philanthropic group of women with the goal of addressing literary concerns in their communities.
For more information on United Way Tucson and how to nominate an educator visit, Literacy Champion Nomination (jotform.com).