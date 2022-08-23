United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona seeks volunteers for 23rd Annual Days of Caring

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Santa Rosa, or 37 miles northwest of Sells, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ventana and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills and Saguaro National Park
East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin,
Kuakatch, San Simon West and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona seeks volunteers for 23rd Annual Days of Caring

  • 0
helping

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local nonprofit is asking for your help.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting the 23rd annual Days of Caring event Oct. 21 and 22.

The two-day event pairs volunteers to aid with over 100 local projects to improve the Southern Arizona community.

Last year, more than 2,500 volunteers teamed up to accomplish over 113 projects across Southern Arizona. Volunteers aided with many different projects from weeding community gardens to hosting food drives and many more.

“We are very grateful to all of the volunteers who serve in our community and especially through our annual Days of Caring event,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona in a press release. “The projects in Days of Caring improve our cities, towns, and neighborhoods for thousands of families and individuals. This annual event exemplifies what’s possible when we serve together for the greater good. We invite all of our southern Arizona community to join in and be a part of building a stronger community."

Volunteers can register from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17, for more details and registration information visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/daysofcaring.

