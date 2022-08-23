United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona seeks volunteers for 23rd Annual Days of Caring

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local nonprofit is asking for your help.
United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting the 23rd annual Days of Caring event Oct. 21 and 22.
The two-day event pairs volunteers to aid with over 100 local projects to improve the Southern Arizona community.
Last year, more than 2,500 volunteers teamed up to accomplish over 113 projects across Southern Arizona. Volunteers aided with many different projects from weeding community gardens to hosting food drives and many more.
“We are very grateful to all of the volunteers who serve in our community and especially through our annual Days of Caring event,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona in a press release. “The projects in Days of Caring improve our cities, towns, and neighborhoods for thousands of families and individuals. This annual event exemplifies what’s possible when we serve together for the greater good. We invite all of our southern Arizona community to join in and be a part of building a stronger community."
Volunteers can register from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17, for more details and registration information visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/daysofcaring.