Unidentified woman dies in fiery crash in Green Valley

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima and south central Pinal Counties through 630 PM MST... At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oro Valley, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain. This includes the following highways... Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 91. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 96. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH