Unidentified woman dies in fiery crash in Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the victim of a fiery crash in Green Valley...
Traffic detectives said the flames were so intense in that crash early Tuesday morning, it's been difficult to identify the body...
The driver, a woman was burned beyond recognition.
Traffic detectives with the sheriff's department said it was a horrific scene.
The vehicle was a 2019 Ford F-150 truck and it's now melted metal.
Detective Daniel Caballero was on scene near I-19 and Continental Road. He said, the driver struck a pole.
"Upon striking the pole the vehicle rolled several times and then ultimately caught on fire."
He commented, several motorists driving along I-19 saw the flames and called 911.
"The vehicle was burned down to the frame, a portion of the cab was still there. And then a lot of the components like the transmission had been melted, the exterior body of the ford had been melted as well.
The vehicle ultimately landed on its side.
"I can't speak to what exactly caused the combustion but obviously it was a combination of everything, between striking the pole and rolling, the manner in which it landed at final rest when the vehicle came to a stop."
Detective Caballero added, this type of collision is not common.