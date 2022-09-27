Uncertainty mounting for medical workers in Arizona after judge lifts injunction on near-total abortion ban

TUCSON (KVOA) — Uncertainty is mounting for many medical workers in southern Arizona after a Pima County judge reinstated a near-total ban on abortion last week.
But on Saturday, a 15-week abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year also went into effect, creating a lot of confusion.
"There's really a lot of fear about what is legal and what's not legal around the provision of abortion in our state,” said Dr. Jill Gibson, Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Arizona.
Under the Civil War era law, if doctors in the state perform abortions that don't fall under the state's strict guidelines, they face prosecution and up to five years in prison. The only exception for abortion under that law is when the mother's life is in danger.
Many in the medical community fear to see local doctors start moving out of state. They also feel politicians should not be making healthcare decisions.
"To have politicians who have never had any formal medical training, for them to come into that exam room and make these decisions for which they have no basis is completely unacceptable,” said Gibson.
Abortion services in the state are being halted, out of fear that doctors and women could face prison time for services.
But doctors say that will not impact the quality of care they give to patients.
"Myself, my colleagues, none of us are going to compromise the oath that we have taken to take care of our patients,” said Dr. Matt Heinz.
Planned Parenthood Arizona has filed a notice of appeal as well as an emergency stay.