UArizona to hold candlelight vigil in honor of Professor Thomas Meixner

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Professor Thomas Meixner, who was killed on campus Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at the UArizona Mall, east of Old Main. In the event of rain, the vigil will take place on the Old Main veranda.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins and Father Emmanuel Taylor, associate pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, are expected to speak during the event.

For more information, visit 'Making the world better through biogeochemistry' – Remembering Thomas Meixner | University of Arizona News.