UArizona to build new golf center at Tucson Country Club

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona is planning to build a new golf center at the Tucson Country Club.
The center will be named in honor of the famous philanthropist Bill Clements. It will house the Arizona Men's and Women's Golf programs.
Costing around $14.86 million, the new facility will include features such as a laser-guided putting green, hitting bays, locker rooms, a student-athlete lounge and a medical services room among other amenities.
"I often say Arizona Athletics is the front porch to our amazing community, and our student-athletes are tremendous ambassadors for the University's values, its spirit and our impact around the world. The members of our golf teams exemplify this role," said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. "Investing in their success here at the Tucson Country Club will advance the Wildcat community, the experience of our student-athletes and the championship tradition of these two programs."
The Tucson Country Club has a large golfing legacy housing 18 USGA Championship qualifiers.
"The experience of golf student-athletes at the University of Arizona will be elevated with a world-class facility to practice, train, study and call home," said UArizona Head Men's Golf Coach Jim Anderson. "This facility will have an everlasting impact on recruiting future Wildcats and developing student-athletes into champions. The Clements Golf Center epitomizes the excellence of our university, athletics department and Tucson golf community."
The University plans to begin work on the project starting this summer in hopes to recruit future Wildcat golfers.
For more information, visit Arizona to Build Clements Golf Center at Tucson Country Club - University of Arizona Athletics (arizonawildcats.com).