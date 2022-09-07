UArizona receives $5.9M grant for international programs

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona will add a new Center for East Asian Studies to their international centers on campus that will join alongside other long standing international campuses such as the Latin American and Middle Eastern Study Centers.
The Title VI grant awarded from the U.S. Department of Education aims to support teaching, research, and outreach programs to affirm the university's status as a leader in foreign language and international studies instruction and international engagement. Each Title VI National Resource Center created development resources and learning of foreign languages and studies.
The funding will allow the UArizona national centers to continue their operations and institute the new East Asian center. Funding is focused on helping develop the resources for teaching and learning foreign languages to K-12 and colleges across the United States and promote the learning of less commonly taught languages. In addition, the Latin American and Middle Eastern Study Centers will receive funding for student fellowships in Foreign Language and Area Studies.
"In our increasingly globalized world, the study of foreign languages and international cultures is as critical as ever," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins in a press release. "This is a proud area of strength for the University of Arizona, and this new funding will allow us to continue as a world leader in international and foreign language teaching, research and scholarship."
Center for East Asian Studies
Partial funding from the grant will promote East Asian language and cultural education. They aim to develop collaborative courses with higher education institutions across East Asia, grow instruction of East Asian language at UArizona, and provide opportunities for students to study and participate in internships abroad in East Asia.
Center for Latin American Studies
The center has created success with their Latin America education providing resources from their geographic locations and the center's cultural and historical ties to Latin America. Funding will be allocated to support their 160 staff members with faculty grants to offer professional development opportunities. The center will also award scholarships to students studying Portuguese and various indigenous languages of Latin America.
Center for Middle Eastern Studies
Funding will go to support this National Resource Center that has been established since 1975. It is one of only two Middle Eastern study NRC’s west of the Mississippi River. Funding will specifically go towards developing and expanding UArizona’s Middle Eastern studies resources, supporting public events that promote increased understanding of the Middle East, and language-learning opportunities. The university will also award students in any discipline who study Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, or Turkish.