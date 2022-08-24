Suspected armed man detained at University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is custody after allegedly being armed at the University of Arizona campus Wednesday.
In a Tweet, University of Arizona Police Department said a man with a gun in his waistband was seen running west from the Communication Building.
Later, police said the man was detained at the university's Student Union and taken into custody.
Officers have detained a matching subject in the student union. Stay away from area. Investigation continuing.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 24, 2022
No further details have been released at this time.