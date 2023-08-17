UArizona incoming class most diverse, record number of in-state students

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona welcomes its most diverse class in university history.
It also included a record number of students from Arizona where 9,100 first-year students will start classes on Monday.
This year's first-year enrollment is 7% higher than the 2021 incoming class.
"I am thrilled to welcome another strong class of first-year students to the University of Arizona, and I look forward to seeing them pursue their goals and dreams as Wildcats in the days and years to come," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "The members of our recruitment and enrollment team continue to amaze me with the great work they do to bring outstanding students to our campus, and I thank them for their important efforts."
This year's first-year students make up the most diverse incoming class in university history.
49% self-identify as ethnicities other than white. That percentage is up 2% from 2022 and 5% from 2021.
The Native American first-year enrollment increased 28% over the last year.
The university also saw a 12% increase over 2022 in incoming students who identify as Black or African American, and a 10% increase in students who identify as Hispanic or Latinx.
30% of the university's incoming class make up the student's who self-identify as the first in their family to attend college.
The university received a record number of first-year applicants with 56,200 applicants.
All 50 states and 45 countries are representing in this year's incoming class with the highest enrollment in California, Washington, Colorado, Illinois and Texas.
The most popular majors are business management, engineering, medicine, psychology and biology.