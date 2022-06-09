UArizona in top 19% of world universities, analysis company says

TUCSON (KVOA) — University of Arizona is tied for the 262 spots amongst 2,500 global universities.
UArizona's impact as a research university has been recognized by the global higher education analysis company Quacquarelli Symonds.
The university was placed in the number 262 spot globally, spot 53 in the United States, and spot 64 in North America, according to the world university rankings.
Globally the university jumped 6 spots up the list from last year's ranking. The ranking is based off of 6 factors, academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty to student ratio, employer reputation, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.
UArizona placed in the top 20 percent globally for the first time since 2004.
"It is so gratifying to see the University of Arizona continue its upward trajectory in this influential international ranking," said UArizona President Dr. Robbins in a press release.