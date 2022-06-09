 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UArizona in top 19% of world universities, analysis company says

UArizona
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — University of Arizona is tied for the 262 spots amongst 2,500 global universities.

UArizona's impact as a research university has been recognized by the global higher education analysis company Quacquarelli Symonds.

The university was placed in the number 262 spot globally, spot 53 in the United States, and spot 64 in North America, according to the world university rankings.

Globally the university jumped 6 spots up the list from last year's ranking. The ranking is based off of 6 factors, academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty to student ratio, employer reputation, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

UArizona placed in the top 20 percent globally for the first time since 2004.

"It is so gratifying to see the University of Arizona continue its upward trajectory in this influential international ranking," said UArizona President Dr. Robbins in a press release.

