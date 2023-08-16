UArizona earns place on The Princeton Review's list of America's best universities

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona earns a place on The Princeton Review's list of America's best universities.
UArizona is on The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition receiving top ratings in fire safety (98) , sustainability (95) and quality of life (86).
All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99.
The university also scored well in admissions (85), financial aid (81), and academics (77).
The Princeton Review also publishes several lists for various categories relating to academic and campus life. The University of Arizona earned rankings in the following categories:
- No. 5: Everyone Plays Intramural Sports
- No. 12: Best Health Services (Read more on the Campus Health website.)
- No. 25: Most Active Student Government
- No. 45: Top 50 Entrepreneurship (No. 8 in the Southwest)
"I am excited to see the University of Arizona recognized again by The Princeton Review," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "The positive comments we see in student surveys are a reflection of the diverse, high-quality academic opportunities and wonderful campus life offered at this university."
The Princeton Review chooses schools for its Best Colleges list based on data it collects annually from surveys of college administrators.