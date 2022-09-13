UArizona becomes US Space Command's first Academic Engagement Enterprise partner

TUCSON (KVOA) — The United States Space Command has selected the University of Arizona as a member of the Academic Engagement Enterprise.
"U.S. Space Command recognizes the incredible collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership opportunities the University of Arizona presents to our command and workforce," said Col. Doug Drake, U.S. Space Command Chief of Training and Education. "With the full spectrum of space-science programs and degrees, the University of Arizona and its faculty provide an academic standard for others to emulate. We look forward to leveraging the University of Arizona's scientific, technical and academic prowess in support of USSPACECOM as we meet our National Security and National Defense responsibilities."
The USSPACECOM designed the Academic Engagement Enterprise to advance space-related research and innovation.
University of Arizona Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Liesl Folks is scheduled to speak this Wednesday at the USSPACECOM Academic Fair at West Point, NY.
