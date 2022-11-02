UAPD report shows in September investigating officer didn't think suspect intended to return to campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - We're learning new details in the deadly University of Arizona shooting investigation.
Some newly released documents from the Pima County Attorney's Office are now raising questions about what was known about the suspect, and what was done about his dangerous behavior before the attack on a UofA professor.
News 4 Tucson obtained a 31-page report from a former prosecutor who made a public records request.
David Berkman retired from the Pima County Attorney's office after 20 years. For seven of those years, he was the Chief Criminal Deputy. He told News 4 Tucson, "I was curious after Laura Conover indicated there wasn't enough to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. I just wanted to look at the records and see if I agreed with her or didn't agree with her."
The UAPD report revealed that UofA Police were well aware of the threats Murad Dervish had been making to faculty.
The case summary report was written on September 16, 2022 by UAPD Sergeant Colin Keating.
The report ended by saying, "Due to the threatening comments that Dervish has made over the last several months, staff within the department are on edge and there is an underlying level of concern that he may try and show up on campus and cause harm to those he feels are responsible for his dismissal. While the concerns from the staff are real and warranted, there is no indication at this time that Dervish intends to return to campus. "
Two and a half weeks later, Dervish went to the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department where he was once a student. Police said he shot and killed Dr. Thomas Meixner and wounded another person.
The report also stated Dervish, "Blamed department members for his dismissal from his degree program, and his employment as a graduate assistant in November 2021."
He focused his attention on "Professor Christopher Castro and Eyad Atailah by continually sending them emails and or text messages that were harassing."
After going through the documents the former prosecutor said, "I think the case could've been charged. Not necessarily under the intimidation statute perhaps, but this had been going on for a year. It shouldn't have been ignored. "
One example of an email that was sent on May 27. Dervish writes, "(Expletive) garbage. I hope somebody blows your (expletive) brains out you (expletive)."
Berkman commented, "That's enough to charge along with the profanity and the words. In my opinion it should've been charged."
In March, Dervish was issued an administrative no contact order that specifically identified "Castro and Atallah as protected parties in addition to Thomas Meixner and Xiquan Dong."
On March 11, "He began violating that order and sent messages to Castro and Atallah," said the report.
The professors were hopeful that Dervish's contact would end after the administrative process was finished, but that proved not to be the case.
On August 8th, "Castro was granted an order of protection through Pima County Justice Court," but despite several attempts, it as never served.
The report goes on to say that UAPD contacted San Diego State University police department regarding Dervish.
He had studied there, and had conflicts with faculty members and fellow students.
The complaints closely mirrored the same sort of language and threats he made at the UofA.
Calls to UAPD and Pima County Attorney's for reaction to this case went unanswered.