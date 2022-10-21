UA faculty, community committed to strengthening campus safety in wake of deadly shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Thursday night, News 4 Tucson received several new investigation documents related to the University of Arizona shooting Oct. 5.
The documents include several emails that highlight what led up to the deadly confrontation on campus.
Murad Dervish is accused of killing UA professor Thomas Meixner.
Dervish was banned from coming onto campus and expelled from the U of A earlier this year.
It's clear there were warning signs well before the suspected gunman opened fire. Many are wondering if more could have been done to stop it from happening.
Professor Leila Hudson, the president of The U of A Faculty Senate said in an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink Friday night, the blame game and finger pointing does no good right now.
"It's unfortunate to see this public blame shifting between the different agencies which might have, should have been able to act on the clear message that this unhinged killer was sending," Hudson said.
The U of A is beginning an independent investigation into what happened.
Hudson said faculty, students and staff will come together to improve campus safety and protect one another.
"The campus community right now is united in doing the work to figure out how we can protect ourselves better and take care of ourselves better in a very dangerous world and environment," she said.
Hudson believes it's critical the university strengthens its weak points and communicates better about potential threats.
"That would be a small tribute to Tom Meixner and his family," Hudson said. "To say that we're putting in place better protections than we had two weeks ago. They deserve that and much, much more."