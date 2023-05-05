UA advances to 2nd round of NCAA's in Tennis

TUCSON (AZ Athletics) - The University of Arizona swept Boise State 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA tennis tournament at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on Friday, May 5 in front of a packed crowd.
The 'Cats started off strong with a doubles point capture by courts one and three. Arizona tandem #70 Jonas Ziverts and Jay Friend defeated Simon Arca Costas and Michael Bott 6-2 at one doubles then Gustaf Strom and Eric Padgham clinched the point 6-2 at three doubles against Sam Sippel and Jan Lucca Marquardt.
In singles play, the Wildcats won three straight set matches to complete the Broncos sweep and advance to round two of the tournament. Freshman Friend defeated Chin 6-1 in both sets at five singles then Wildcat junior Hoeyeraal extended Arizona's lead after his 6-2, 6-1 win over James Van Herzeele.
Arizona's Smith, a sophomore, clinched the victory for the 'Cats at the No. 1 spot, defeating Costas 6-4, 6-2 to give the Bronco his first loss of the entire season.
Arizona takes on #44 Oklahoma State in the second round tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. at LaNelle Robson.
The Cowboys upset #20 Florida 4-2 in their first round of the tournament on Friday, May 5. OSU is home to two nationally ranked singles players, #94 Isaac Becroft and #104 Tyler Zink, and one ranked doubles pair, #78 Zink and Chase Ferguson.
The Wildcats have only faced the Cowboys two times before their matchup tomorrow, with Oklahoma State leading the series 2-0.