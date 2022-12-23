 Skip to main content
U.S Customs and Border Protection warns about extreme temperatures on the border

  • Updated
  • 0
CBP Border Patrol badge
CBP / Twitter

TUCSON (KVOA) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sending a warning to anyone thinking of crossing into the United States by river or desert.

Extreme freezing temperatures are exciting along the U.S Mexico border over the next few days.

It is recommended to stay home or in a shelter.

Watch CBP's message in both English and Spanish below.

English Version: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/869403/extreme-temperatures-border

Spaish Version: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/869405/extreme-temperatures-border-spanish-version

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

