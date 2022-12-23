U.S Customs and Border Protection warns about extreme temperatures on the border

TUCSON (KVOA) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is sending a warning to anyone thinking of crossing into the United States by river or desert.
Extreme freezing temperatures are exciting along the U.S Mexico border over the next few days.
It is recommended to stay home or in a shelter.
Watch CBP's message in both English and Spanish below.
English Version: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/869403/extreme-temperatures-border
Spaish Version: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/869405/extreme-temperatures-border-spanish-version