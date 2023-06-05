U of A ordered to release documents belonging to the man accused of killing professor

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man accused of killing a University of Arizona professor last fall was in court on Monday.
46-year-old Murad Dervish is charged with the murder of Dr. Thomas Meixner at the John W. Harshbarger building near Second street and Mountain Avenue last October.
On Monday, Dervish appeared in court with his two attorneys to ask the University of Arizona to turn over documents.
The attorney's told Judge Howard Fell the documents are important for their clients defense.
That's why them want them.
The judge granted the motion.
He told the UA attorney "make them available to both the state and the defense since I have ordered to be disclosed."
Also during today's court proceedings Judge Fell ordered the media not to show images of Murad Dervish including his attorneys and the prosecutors during Monday's hearing.
Dervish appeared in court wearing a jail issued orange jumpsuit like the one he was wearing when he appeared in video court last fall. This video was taken just after police said Dervish was arrested after fatally shooting Dr. Thomas Mexiner.
Defense Attorney Chris Lynch told the judge, "We've asked for his entire email account. Mr. Dervish believes his account was shut down the day he was expelled. We've asked for his entire academic record, the expulsion records and we have asked for the record that deals with his being fired as an employee."
Mark Hotchkiss is the prosecutor he told the judge, "A lot of what they are using is to further their argument is this idea that they have disclosed the guilty except insane defense that's the intent of this (inaudible). Guilty except insane as we all know relies strictly on the mental state at the time of the offense. We're not talking about every email sent two, three, years before that."
The University of Arizona has 30 days to hand over the documents.
Another hearing is set for August 1.