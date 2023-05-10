U of A making adjustments to campus security

TUCSON (KVOA) — New security protocols are being put in place at the University of Arizona to protect students.
The new interim police chief revealed some of those safety measures today at a meet and greet held on the U of A campus.
This comes after a student, Murad Dervish, facing first-degree murder, shot and killed Professor Thomas Meixner on campus.
Interim Chief Safety Officer Steven Patterson said, "I would rather put my hands on someone when I have probable cause than send something to the Pima County Attorney's Office to issue an arrest warrant for. Again that's an internal change and we have to find the resources to do that."
A security group hired by the university to look over their security measures, national experts in campus security, recommended 33 things the U of A campus security could do better. One of those things is understanding and managing a threat.
This comes as Interim Police Chief Chris Olson tells News 4 Tucson they are getting about two threats and referrals reported a week, and the majority are not serious.
"So we're addressing those specific threats, much more efficiently now. We will be hiring two full-time employees, one will manage the inflow of information. The second one will be the chair, which is what I am acting as now, whose full-time role will be to look at these threats," said Olson.
A student worker says she feels a sense of relief that the university is putting more security measures in place. Jessica Jimenez, who is a student worker at the school, said, "there is probability that I am safe on campus knowing that they are installing more things is going to make me feel safer."
Although security adjustments are in the works, students still have some concerns.
Student Ashleigh Garcia said, "I think locks on doors would be a good starting point, but what is stopping someone from just tailgating into the building and following me in to class."
Sophomore Anissa Enrgay added, "I definitely would like to see more personnel on campus, people watching, and paying more close attention."
There will be more of a visible police presence on campus by this fall according to Olson.