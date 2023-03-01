U of A lecture series finale will discuss the origin of COVID-19

(TUCSON)KVOA - The University of Arizona College of Science will be ending their lecture series by discussing the topic of COVID-19’s start
The university will have professor and head of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Dr. Micheal Worobey, take stage at The Centennial Hall for the conclusion of the 18th annual UA College of Science Lecture Series. The renowned virus and pandemic expert will use his extensive research on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic for tonight’s lecture titled Origins of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Facts and Fallacies.
The lecture will be held on Mar. 1st and will begin at 7 p.m. The Centennial Hall is located at 1020 E University Blvd. It is free and open to the public and will be streamed live on Youtube.
You can watch live stream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTJG4GFYSbQ