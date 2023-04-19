Two prescribed burns scheduled in northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Due to upcoming favorable weather conditions, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will begin two prescribed burn projects.
The first is the 1,600 acre Flying M Ranch prescribed burn set to start firing operations on Thursday, Apr. 20. This burn is located east of Mormon Lake in Coconino County 10 miles from Interstate 40 on State Trust Land. The project is expected to take two days with ignitions starting in the morning on both days
The second is the 1,500 acre Woodlands Ranch prescribed burn set to start firing operations on Wednesday, Apr 26. This burn is located approximately eight miles north of State Route 64 and US 180 and 13 miles south of Tusayan on State Trust land. This project is expected to take up to four days to complete with ignitions starting every morning.
Predicted winds should push smoke out onto roads, but it should have no impact on traffic in either areas.
Both burns provide for wildlife risk reduction by reducing hazardous fuels around infrastructure and nearby properties. They also provide for forest restoration and help maintain area to keep forest fuels from accumulating which helps mitigate extreme wildfire behavior.
Notifications will be made via the agency’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Nextdoor.