Two Pima County residents arrested for animal cruelty

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Pima County Sheriff's continue investigation into animal cruelty case.
Two Pima County residents, Trista Tramposch and Anthony Nunez, face charges following the discovery of neglected animals in their care. This incident occurred at a residence on Anton Place, just south of Irvington and Josephs Avenue.
The homeowner, Trista Tramposch, maintains her innocence, even though she is charged with a class 6 felony for animal cruelty along with Anthony Nunez. She stated, "They threw us in prison with no probable cause for animal cruelty and neglect."
Tramposch, who owns the animals, further explained, "Over 200 beautifully cared-for happy animals had just finished their breakfast and were playing in the courtyard when these sheriffs came and impounded them all."
Deputies reported that numerous other animals were suffering in harsh conditions.
The Sheriff's Department listed the seized animals on August 24th due to poor living conditions:
- 128 chickens
- 177 incubated eggs
- 3 dead chickens
- 3 chicks
- 3 peacocks
- 1 finch
- 1 dog
- 1 cat
Resident Anthony Nunez strongly refutes the allegations, stating, "Everything they said was a lie. I mean, from start to finish, we are not abusive people."
The authorities learned about the animal neglect through a third party who was asked to care for a German Shepherd. The criminal complaint outlines the dog's poor health condition, including an infected wound with maggots, liver and kidney infections, and mouth sores. Tragically, Hank, the German Shepherd, had to be euthanized.
Nunez expressed "But we did the responsible thing by sending him to the vet, and the vet turned around and didn't give us a decision to pay the bill because he still would be alive till this day."
The two being accused of animal neglect say they are seeking an emergency hearing to get their animals back.