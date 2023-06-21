Two people require medical attention after trying to 'help' wildlife. AZGFD reminder to leave wildlife alone.

TUCSON (KVOA) — This month two people attempting to 'rescue' wild animals needed medical help.
Earlier this month, a 74-year-old man was bitten by a Gila monster after trying to move him out of traffic. He was bitten in both hands, and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Gila Monsters, native to Arizona, are venomous. Geoffrey Smelski, a toxicologist and clinical education director, says that a Gila Monster's venom attacks the cardiovascular system.
"It can drop your blood pressure, and when blood pressure goes down, we stop using our vital organs as much as we normally would. So things such as the brain can get affected by that."
Last week, a teen "rescued" a baby coyote who she thought was abandoned. The baby coyote, who was most likely not abandoned, but was left alone briefly while its mother went to eat, bit the teen. She was treated for rabies and the pup was put down.
As the temperatures heat up and monsoon begins, wildlife becomes very active searching for food, water and shelter. Mark Hart, with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, reminds people to leave wildlife alone.
"We want the residents of the state to enjoy the wildlife, but from a distance. We don't want you to approach it, or otherwise harass it, because it's risky to you and it's harmful to wildlife as well."
If you think that wildlife is in danger or need assistance, do not interfere. Instead, call the Arizona Game and FIsh Department at 520 628 5376.