Two local brothers ready to rock on America's Got Talent Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two local superstars are ready to rock on America's Got Talent.
News 4 Tucson first introduced you to the Brown Brothers, two musicians from Sahuarita, when they advanced from the first round of the competition.
They will be back on the stage Tuesday night.
Gabe and Nate Brown's first performance in America's Got Talent was incredible, they got a huge reaction from the crowd and a "yes" vote from every single judge. The brothers want to put on another slam dunk show Tuesday.
"We've been working on our act, pretty much ever since we knew we were moving on to the live rounds," said Gabe. "And we've been here in LA for the last two weeks rehearsing and rehearsing and rehearsing, and really getting it nailed down."
The Brown Brothers attained that solid work ethic from battling obstacles early in life. They both have autism, and had to overcome bullying at school. Now, they want their act to inspire other kids with Autism to step into the spotlight.
"On stage in our first audition was the first time Nate and I publicly talked about having Autism," said Gabe. "It was very, very kind of nerve wracking because we grew up being made fun of a lot."
Nate Brown, The Brown Brothers, "Definitely have this newfound confidence going into this next, this next round," said Nate. "And we hope that will reflect, translate on screen."
They'll need that confidence, because the competition is fierce and they can be eliminated after Tuesday night. AGT has a new format this year, where only two of 11 acts advance each week.
"Everyone is so talented this week, and kind, and everyone is just genuinely good people," said Nate. "Regardless of who moves on, it's going to be amazing."
Gabe and Nate couldn't say too much about what they have planned for Tuesday night. But they did say this performance will focus a little more on their musical talents, and not just impressions.
Nate, who only played piano in the first round, will play multiple instruments this time around.