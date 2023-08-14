Two Douglas churches left to pick up pieces after intentionally set on fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's been less than three months since two historic churches in Douglas were intentionally set on fire.

On May 22, 58-year-old Eric Ridenour set Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church on fire.

Both churches were more than 100 years old and will need to be rebuilt.

In July, a federal grand jury indicted Ridenour on two counts of maliciously damaging a building.

Rick Bokal was assigned to the demolition team as the abatement manager.

While looking through the ruble he found seven urns that were buried in a columbarium at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

The fire was so hot it melted the metal on the exterior of the urns, but it left the inside without a scratch.

"It was just amazing that you could see how hot it obviously was and that the furnace that the fire became and these things were apparently untouched," John Caleb, Priest at St. Stephen's Church said.

Until the church can open its doors to the community, other local churches have lent a hand to both St. Stephen's and The First Presbyterian Church.

"It's really beautiful that we all get to worship on the four square area. The historic four square of churches and all of us get to worship here, and all three of us get to worship in the same building, thanks to Pastor Michelle at the United Methodist Church," Caleb said.

The next step is to tear down the church and start rebuilding.