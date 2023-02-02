TUSD Superintendent releases statement regarding cyber attack

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent, released a statement on Feb. 2. regarding the cyberattack that hit TUSD on Monday.
The statement reads:
"
On Monday, January 30, 2023, TUSD sustained a significant cyber-attack. This cyber-attack affected major parts of our district network and as a result, many of the district’s systems of operation such as iVisions, Synergy, Time Clock Plus, etc. became inaccessible to our employees. Once aware of the attack, the administration took immediate action to engage an independent third-party and an elite group of cybersecurity experts skilled in assisting organizations that have been targeted by ransomware attacks. We have also engaged some of the most expert, third-party network infrastructure security experts to help us repair our systems. Due to the severity of this attack, it may be a few more days before full functionality can be restored. The district is cooperating with local and federal law enforcement in their respective criminal investigations.
At this point in the investigation, our cybersecurity experts have informed the administration that at this time there is no evidence that any confidential and personal employee or student data has been extracted, taken, or stolen from the network. As this investigation is ongoing, we will be informed if this changes. In the spirit of transparency, we will promptly and immediately notify our employees, parents, the media, and the community if this situation changes. Though the administration has no evidence that any personal confidential information has been impacted, we realize the level of concern our employees have at this moment. Out of an abundance of caution, we have provided our employees the resources and information necessary to contact the necessary credit bureaus so they may take the additional steps necessary to monitor their personal, credit, and financial information.
Our district is working diligently to repair our systems and to ensure that every family, student, and employee has access to all the tools necessary for teaching and learning. We are proud to have kept our schools open and running in the face of this unconscionable act against our community, children, and young people.
Thank you
Dr. Gabriel Trujillo
TUSD Superintendent
"