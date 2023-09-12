TUSD joins class action lawsuit against social media companies

TUCSON -- (KVOA) Southern Arizona's largest school district will take on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, 'X' and other social media companies in court.
The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously 5-0 Tuesday night to allow the school district to join a nationwide class action lawsuit of school districts going up against social media platforms.
The district says social media sites have substantially disrupted its core educational mission.
According to the school district, social media platforms do not do enough to keep a safe online environment for kids.
"Schools have anonymous pages that students will talk about other students, my daughter has ended up on that," TUSD board member Natalie Luna Rose said. "You read it and, for us as adults, your first inclination is you roll your eyes and think don't worry about it, it will go away, but social media is forever now. And these things follow these kids."
TUSD attorney Robert Ross cautions social media platforms have deep pockets and told the school board this legal process could take a minimum three to four years.
Luna Rose is all in.
"This might be a good way to go forward, be a leader in trying to protect our kids from not just the outside world but also from each other a little bit," she said. "They're not experienced enough to understand the implications of what social media can really do."