Tucson's San Ysidro Festival Revives Wheat Harvest Tradition

UCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The San Ysidro Festival, an annual event steeped in history, will take place in Tucson's Mission Garden on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This festival celebrates the longstanding tradition of wheat harvesting, which dates back to the 18th century when wheat became a valued crop in the region. Marking the feast day of Saint Isidore, the patron of laborers and farmers, the festival pays homage to San Ysidro and commemorates the age-old custom of the wheat harvest.
The festivities will commence with a traditional procession led by a statue of San Ysidro, starting from the garden's front gate. Catholic deacon and Austin Nuñez, Chairman of the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation, will bless the participants upon their arrival at the threshing ground.
Tomás Castillo, a founding board member of Mission Garden, will provide insights into the significance of the San Ysidro Festival.
Dena Cowan, Curator of Collections at Mission Garden, and Jesús García, Education Specialist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, will enlighten attendees about the wheat tradition prevalent in the region as the harvest commences.
Volunteers, adorned in period costumes from the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, will actively participate in the harvest, utilizing sickles, baskets, and traditional tools.
The ancient White Sonora Wheatfield, symbolizing the traditional wheat of the area, will be meticulously harvested. The wheat will then be threshed, winnowed, and milled into flour using the tahona (mill) and other time-honored methods.
Adding to the authenticity of the event, a horse will assist with the threshing, showcasing the agricultural practices of yesteryears.
As part of Mission Garden's mission to recreate and educate about the region's agricultural and culinary history spanning over 4,100 years, visitors will be treated to the traditional food of the San Ysidro Festival—pozole de trigo.
This savory soup contains wheat grains and other hearty ingredients, echoing the culinary traditions of San Ysidro near Madrid in the late 11th and early 12th centuries. In addition to pozole, freshly made flour tortillas and bolillo bread rolls will be available to savor.
For those looking to take a piece of history home, a limited number of bread loaves made with heirloom White Sonora Wheat grown in the garden will be available for purchase from Barrio Bread, a local bakery owned by board member Don Guerra.
The festival also offers an opportunity to learn more about the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum and its contributions to the community.
In conjunction with the San Ysidro Festival, the monthly program of Traditional O’odham Agriculture will be held, featuring representatives from Mission Garden and the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture discussing their wheat traditions.
The introduction of wheat to the Tucson region has had a significant impact on agricultural traditions for numerous farming communities in the area, and this program aims to shed light on its historical importance.
Among the festival participants are Tucson Chocolate, Iskashitaa Refugee Network, and other local organizations contributing to the celebration.
The San Ysidro Festival is a free event, and while attendance is open to all, monetary gifts are appreciated to support the continuation of this cherished tradition. Join the community in commemorating the rich cultural heritage and experiencing a taste of history at the San Ysidro Festival in Tucson's Mission Garden.