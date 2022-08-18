Tucson's beloved Nandi the elephant to celebrate 8th birthday

TUCSON (KVOA) —Tucson's beloved elephant is turning 8.
Reid Park Zoo is inviting the public to Nandi's Birthday Bubble Bash Saturday.
Party-goers will be able to enjoy cookies, sign "Happy Birthday” with special performances by Mr. Nature, and watch the herd enjoy a mud-clay wallow and enjoy a special bubble blast for humans.
The bash's activities will all be free with zoo admission. Festivities start at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit Nandi’s 8th Birthday: Join Us for a Bubble Bash | Reid Park Zoo.