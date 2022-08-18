 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Tucson's beloved Nandi the elephant to celebrate 8th birthday

Nandi
Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) —Tucson's beloved elephant is turning 8.

Reid Park Zoo is inviting the public to Nandi's Birthday Bubble Bash Saturday.

Party-goers will be able to enjoy cookies, sign "Happy Birthday” with special performances by Mr. Nature, and watch the herd enjoy a mud-clay wallow and enjoy a special bubble blast for humans.

The bash's activities will all be free with zoo admission. Festivities start at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit Nandi’s 8th Birthday: Join Us for a Bubble Bash | Reid Park Zoo