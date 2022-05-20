Tucson's beloved El Charro Café to be featured on Top Chef: Houston

TUCSON (KVOA) — Visit Tucson announced that the Old Pueblo was picked as the host city for the 19th season finale of a popular culinary competition.
"Top Chef: Houston" features diverse and talented chefs from across the country vying for the coveted title.
A few of the local attractions that will be featured in the two final episodes include El Charro Café, Tucson Mountain Park, Pima County Historic Courthouse, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Tanque Verde Ranch.
The final quickfire show “Cactus Makes Perfect” was filmed at El Charro in Tucson in late 2021, according to a press release.
"El Charro was selected because of its history and standing as the oldest family run Mexican restaurant in the US," a spokesperson for the restaurant said.
The episode is set to air May 26 on the Bravo network at 8 p.m. Si Charro! will host a public viewing at El Charro Café, El Charro Cafes at Ventana and Oro Valley, The Monica and Charro Steak.