Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Tucson's beloved El Charro Café to be featured on Top Chef: Houston

  • 0
El Charro Café

TUCSON (KVOA) — Visit Tucson announced that the Old Pueblo was picked as the host city for the 19th season finale of a popular culinary competition.

"Top Chef: Houston" features diverse and talented chefs from across the country vying for the coveted title.

A few of the local attractions that will be featured in the two final episodes include El Charro Café, Tucson Mountain Park, Pima County Historic Courthouse, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Tanque Verde Ranch.

The final quickfire show “Cactus Makes Perfect” was filmed at El Charro in Tucson in late 2021, according to a press release.

"El Charro was selected because of its history and standing as the oldest family run Mexican restaurant in the US," a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

The episode is set to air May 26 on the Bravo network at 8 p.m. Si Charro! will host a public viewing at El Charro Café, El Charro Cafes at Ventana and Oro Valley, The Monica and Charro Steak.