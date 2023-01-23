 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tucson's annual Mardi Gras celebration set to begin in March

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's third annual Mardi Gras Celebration will begin in March with food, music and family activities.

There will be two days of celebration with activities including ax-throwing, a New Orleans Mausoleum Tour, themed vendors and parades. There is no entry-fee for either day, but some activities may have additional fees.

The event will have the Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Family Festival Day starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will be at 1102 W. Grant Road.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Tucson local charities and first responders.

For more information, visit https://tucsonmardigras.com/

Tags

Recommended for you