Tucson's annual Mardi Gras celebration set to begin in March

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's third annual Mardi Gras Celebration will begin in March with food, music and family activities.
There will be two days of celebration with activities including ax-throwing, a New Orleans Mausoleum Tour, themed vendors and parades. There is no entry-fee for either day, but some activities may have additional fees.
The event will have the Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Family Festival Day starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will be at 1102 W. Grant Road.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Tucson local charities and first responders.
For more information, visit https://tucsonmardigras.com/.