Tucson woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants.
Thirty-year-old Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens, Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person on Sept. 29.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Valdez-Velasquez was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021 during an immigration checkpoint traffic stop near Amado, Ariz.
At the checkpoint, a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the trunk of her vehicle. When the agents asked Valdez-Velasquez to open the trunk, they discovered four undocumented migrants from Mexico.
According to court documents, after traveling for an hour, the noncitizens were left in the trunk, unable to move or leave, for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
Following the prison sentence, the 30-year-old will be on supervised release for 36 months.